2 / 12

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar shared this photo on Instagram. While Farhan wrote, "Breathe with me .. @shibanidandekar ❤️," Shibani captioned the photo, "My buddy on land and under the sea!! also in the pool because that’s where we are in this picture 🤿 ❤️ @faroutakhtar." (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)