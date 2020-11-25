Top news
- Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away after battling with Covid-19
- In search of vaccine cold chain, some clues from dairy sector
- From vaccine-readiness to need for funds: what states told PM Modi
- UP clears ‘love jihad’ law: 10-year jail, cancelling marriage if for conversion
- The scholarship scam: To stem fraud, Centre sends list of dos, don’ts
- Corporates as banks: What led to this recommendation, and why has it come in for criticism?
- Bengal polls: ‘Insider-outsider’ to be key theme of TMC campaign
- Aslam Sher Khan writes over Batra being made Hockey India 'life president'
- Alibaba, dating apps among 43 more with China links banned by Govt
11 photos from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s Maldives vacationNovember 25, 2020 11:47:34 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Sonia loses her pillar of support, Cong its key link between past and present
- CitiesCyclone Nivar LIVE: 1000 cusecs of water to be released from Chembarambakkam lake
- EntertainmentShona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill sway to a familiar club number
- EntertainmentFirst of Many: Pratik Gandhi revisits Yours Emotionally
- TrendingPeople share Trump's joke about a turkey 'refusing to concede' an election to mock him
- TrendingSouth Korean turns trash from mountain parks into art to get people to stop littering
- SportsTeam India goes back to ’92 World Cup kit as new sponsors plays it safe
- SportsYuzvendra Chahal: Ready for a bigger Test
- OpinionProtecting Article 32: Right to constitutional remedies is the Constitution’s soul
- Corporates as banks: the key issues
- LifestyleKarishma Tanna's stylish outfits are perfect for the wedding season
- TechnologyMeet 'Tooter' the Swadeshi answer to Twitter: Everything you need to know