Hathras case
- Protests over hathras case in Gujarat: ‘non-political’ rally backed by Congress to be held today
- Opinion | Since Yogi Adityanath became CM, culture of violence and impunity has taken root in UP
- Editorial | With a flurry of FIRs, UP government criminalises protest, takes a vengeful view of its mandate
- Facing flak, Yogi Adityanath cites CAA crackdown, accuses Opp of using Hathras to ‘divide’
- Hathras: SC calls it horrible, UP says step in to stop narratives
- Journalist, three others detained on way to Hathras
- Rescued from kin’s home, 4-yr-old dies; police say was raped
- Sedition case: UP Police probe ‘tutoring’ of family by journalist
- Hathras victim gave 2 statements, alleged molestation, rape: UP govt to SC
- Amit Malviya, Swara Bhasker, Digvijaya Singh get NCW notice for revealing Hathras victim's identity
- Opinion | My victim, your victim
Best of Express
