10 Tamil movies impacted by Tamilrockers and other piracy websites

Over the past few months, the menace of Tamilrockers and other such piracy websites has increased. Big-ticket Tamil films like Petta, Viswasam, 2.0, Kaala have all suffered from this.

The menace of pirated films has increased manifold in the past few months and big-ticket films like Petta, 2.0, and many others have gotten the short end of the stick. Piracy websites like Tamilrockers can be accessed through proxy sites even after they are blocked. Due to this practice, many films have suffered at the box office.

2.0 - Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 was made on a humungous budget so the producers Lyca Productions, took extraordinary steps to put an end to piracy. They filed a petition in court with a list of 12,564 illegal websites, some of which were linked to Tamilrockers. A police official working on the case said, "In many cases, we found that leaked prints are mostly procured from theaters abroad, such as in Malaysia or Europe. They get recorded with camera phones by individual viewers, or from labs during post-production works."

Viswasam - The Ajith starrer was leaked on piracy website Tamilrockers just a few days after its release. Even though the film performed extremely well at the box office, one can only imagine how much damage was done by the leak. V Rajendran, an expert in cyber law and the chairman of Chennai-based Digital Security Association had earlier said, "When we take days together to block or intercept a website using Sections 69(b) and 70 of Information Technology Amendment Act 2008, it takes few minutes to create a proxy URL for these proxy sites to make the same content available before thousands of people."

Petta - This Rajinikanth film released alongside Ajith's Visawasam and was leaked on the piracy website Tamilrockers shortly after the release. Rajinikanth fans were disheartened by the same and urged people to not download the leaked version of the film.

Maari 2 - Dhanush starrer Maari 2 was found on piracy websites such as Tamilrockers. A senior police official in the cyber crime department said, "Tamilrockers is not run by a single individual or a single entity, it is a scattered group of people, who may be anonymous to each other, possibly working abroad. In multiple occasions during some blockbuster movie leaks in the past, we have found that their sites were often hosted by proxy servers based in Russia, Ukraine or countries like that which give immunity from legal actions."

Peranbu - Mammootty starrer Peranbu released in February 2019 and was leaked on piracy websites shortly after. It is said that the piracy websites make money from the ads that are displayed on the site and not the downloads.

Kaala - Rajinikanth starrer Kaala was also found on piracy websites soon after its release. Treasurer SR Prabhu of Tamil Film Producers Council earlier said, "Say, one domain is blocked, they come up with another. And it becomes tough to track them. So far, we have blocked close to 900 illegal movie download sites and requested the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to look into this."

Sarkar - The Vijay starrer was available for free download on piracy websites soon after the release. The AR Murugadoss film released in November 2018.

Vada Chennai - Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai, directed by Vetrimaaran, released in October 2018 but unfortunately, it was available for illegal download on piracy websites shortly after.

Thadam - The Arun Vijay film released recently in March 2019 and was available on Tamilrockers for illegal download just a few days after the release.

Kanne Kalaimaane - Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, the film released in February 2019 and was available online for illegal download.

