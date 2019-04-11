10 Tamil movies impacted by Tamilrockers and other piracy websites

Viswasam - The Ajith starrer was leaked on piracy website Tamilrockers just a few days after its release. Even though the film performed extremely well at the box office, one can only imagine how much damage was done by the leak. V Rajendran, an expert in cyber law and the chairman of Chennai-based Digital Security Association had earlier said, "When we take days together to block or intercept a website using Sections 69(b) and 70 of Information Technology Amendment Act 2008, it takes few minutes to create a proxy URL for these proxy sites to make the same content available before thousands of people."