10 Tamil movies impacted by Tamilrockers and other piracy websites

2.0 - Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 was made on a humungous budget so the producers Lyca Productions, took extraordinary steps to put an end to piracy. They filed a petition in court with a list of 12,564 illegal websites, some of which were linked to Tamilrockers. A police official working on the case said, "In many cases, we found that leaked prints are mostly procured from theaters abroad, such as in Malaysia or Europe. They get recorded with camera phones by individual viewers, or from labs during post-production works."