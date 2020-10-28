Bihar polls
- Phase 1 votes today, 71 seats to see polling
- Editorial: Bihar polls outcome will have a bearing far beyond the state
- Explained: What does Kanhaiya Kumar bring to the poll table?
- Nitish diminished, Tejashwi banks on Caste-plus refresh
- In Gujarat, they cling to hope of jobs, 'a new Bihar'
- Amarpur: Tie-ups shuffle vote bases, ‘it’s anyone’s game’
- Night before polls, grief over death in puja-police clash
10 stunning photos from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s weddingOctober 28, 2020 9:57:09 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Centre throws open J&K for land sale, Gupkar parties term it huge betrayal
- Indo-US 2+2 meeting: Act immediately on terror, Pakistan told
- EntertainmentMani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan bankrolls Navarasa to support Tamil film industry
- TrendingFilipino couple braves stormy weather, wades through flood to make it to wedding
- TrendingElderly couple who run Baba ka Dhaba in Delhi undergo free cataract surgery
- SportsIndia team physio wants 2-3 weeks’ rest for Rohit Sharma
- SportsSunrisers stay alive: Warner & Bros. hand Delhi third consecutive defeat
- OpinionCan Americans count on a peaceful transition of political power?
- From jobs to a free Covid-19 vaccine, what parties have promised Bihar
- LifestyleSarson ka saag is your go-to immunity dish this winter; here's why
- TechnologyWe tried Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 10T Pro, here’s what we think so far