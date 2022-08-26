10 photos of Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor’s daughter Misha
August 26, 2022 3:39:02 pm
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are celebrating the birthday of their 6-year-old daughter of being parents as their firstborn Misha Kapoor. See some pictures of the doting parents Shahid and Mira with their darling daughter.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are celebrating the sixth birthday of daughter Misha. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)
Shahid Kapoor has been quite protective of his kids. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)
Both Mira and Shahid try their best to keep their kids away from the public eye. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)
Misha is also a big sister to a three-year-old brother Zain Kapoor. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)
Mira and Shahid have shared photos of their kids Misha and Zain Kapoor on special occasions. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)
Sharing this click once, Shahid wrote, "Moments we live for." (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)
Mira and Misha's twinning photo. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)
One from the 'happiest' moment of the mom Mira. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)
A perfect family photo of Shahid, Mira, Misha and Zain. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)
Here's wishing a happy birthday to Misha Kapoor! (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)