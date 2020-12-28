2020: A Rewind
- The biggest lesson from 2020: compassion and selflessness
- New Words from 2020
- The web shows that thrilled, entertained and comforted us this year
- School toppers (1996-2015): Who’s who — and where
- 20 years on, where are the Board toppers? Over half are abroad, most in science and technology
- 2020: The hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine
- 2020 was a year of struggle, innovation for teachers
- The Pandemic Dictionary: From Aarogya Setu to Zoom calls and all the new words in between
- The long walk of India's migrant workers in Covid-hit 2020
- Tennis in 2020: Novak Djokovic's mixed year to Rafael Nadal's record 20th Slam
- Year Ender 2020: Despite a pandemic, these were the most bizarre stories of 2020
- The quirkiest gadgets we saw in 2020: KFC's gaming console to Samsung's SERO TV
- Year of the Banned: TikTok to PUBG Mobile, all the apps that stopped working in India in 2020
10 photos from Mallika Sherawat’s Kerala vacationDecember 28, 2020 12:20:07 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Explained: Why we should fear the new coronavirus mutant from UK
- UP: Students booked for sedition, principal cites azadi slogans
- TrendingWatch: Dressed as 'Cousin Eddie', US man uses flamethrower to clear snow from his driveway
- TrendingWatch: 'The Mandalorian' director Robert Rodriguez plays the guitar with Baby Yoda by his side
- SportsLIVE | India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3
- SportsINDvAUS: Umesh Yadav suffers injury during Australia's second innings
- OpinionAs growth recovers, inflationary concerns could begin to dominate
- Explained: Beware the UK mutant
- LifestyleRevealed: Gal Gadot's workout routine for Wonder Woman 1984
- TechnologyAmazfit GTR2 review: A good timepiece that keeps track of your wellness