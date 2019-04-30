10 Bollywood movies impacted by Tamilrockers and other piracy websites

Badla - Staring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, this Shah Rukh Khan production was leaked on piracy websites like Tamilrockers soon after the release. V Rajendran, an expert in cyber law and the chairman of Chennai-based Digital Security Association, had earlier said, "When we take days together to block or intercept a website using Sections 69(b) and 70 of Information Technology Amendment Act 2008, it takes few minutes to create a proxy URL for these proxy sites to make the same content available before thousands of people."