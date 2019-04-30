Toggle Menu Sections
10 Bollywood movies impacted by Tamilrockers and other piracy websites

Recent Bollywood films like Kesari, RAW, Luka Chuppi and many others have landed on the piracy website Tamilrockers and this has gravely affected the business of these films.

tamilrockers hindi films

2019 releases including Kesari, Romeo Akbar Walter, Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi and many others have ended up on piracy website Tamilrockers for illegal download.

kesari tamilrockers

Kesari - The Akshay Kumar war drama was leaked on piracy websites soon after its release. Even though the film managed to perform extremely well at the box office, one can only imagine that had it not leaked online, many more people would have watched it in theaters.

tamilrockers movies

Romeo Akbar Walter - John Abraham's spy film was found on piracy websites like Tamilrockers just days after its theatrical release.

films on tamilrockers

Badla - Staring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, this Shah Rukh Khan production was leaked on piracy websites like Tamilrockers soon after the release. V Rajendran, an expert in cyber law and the chairman of Chennai-based Digital Security Association, had earlier said, "When we take days together to block or intercept a website using Sections 69(b) and 70 of Information Technology Amendment Act 2008, it takes few minutes to create a proxy URL for these proxy sites to make the same content available before thousands of people."

luka chuppi tamilrockers

Luka Chuppi - This Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon film was a runaway hit at the box office but soon after the release, the film was found on piracy websites. Tamilrockers leaked the film for download just days after the release.

gully boy download tamilrockers

Gully Boy - One of the most acclaimed films of the year, Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy was leaked by piracy websites. Within days of its release. Gully Boy could be viewed through illegal download. While the film did decent business at the box office, it could have done even better if it wasn't available online.

tamilrockers latest

Total Dhamaal - This film had a huge star cast and this was one of the USPs of the film. Websites like Tamilrockers made the film available for illegal download.

manikarnika download tamilrockers

Manikarnika - This film had generated a lot of controversies even before its release and when the film finally released in theaters, it had to battle the demon of piracy.

tamilrockers movies

Thackeray - The political biopic of Bal Thackeray starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Thackeray did not make a big dent at the box office but did considerably well in Maharashtra. The film was available for download on many piracy websites like Tamilrockers.

download tamilrockers

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga - The Sonam Kapoor-Anil Kapoor film released only in a few theaters but Tamilrockers still found a way to leak it.

bollywood films tamilrockers

Photograph - Films like Photograph are made on a smaller scale as compared to big ticket films with popular stars so when this film was leaked on Tamilrockers, it was quite a loss.

