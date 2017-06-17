1 / 6

On Lisa Haydon’s 31st birthday, we would like to remind you how everything about this model-turned-actor is bold, sexy and beautiful.The Chennai-born babe has spent her time abroad most of her life. She has lived in Australia and the US before she moved to Mumbai in 2007 to build a career in modelling. She has walked the ramp for popular Fashion Weeks and has also featured on the cover page of major fashion magazines. She looks every bit the hot celebrity in all her photoshoots and is said to have a global fashion sense, which is intertwined with her distinct Indian identity.