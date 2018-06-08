5 / 5

Home Education WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: Result declared at wbchse.nic.in, Granthan Sengupta tops Uccha Madhyamik exam Live now WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: Result declared at wbchse.nic.in, Granthan Sengupta tops Uccha Madhyamik exam WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018, West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: The results are available at the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in at 10 am. Students can also get their marksheets from their respective schools. By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 11:27:58 am 141 SHARES SHARE wbchse, wbchse result, wbchse result 2018, wbchse 12th result 2018 WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018 Live: Students can check their results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in from 10 am WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018, West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday announced the Higher Secondary examination results with 83.75 per cent candidates clearing it. Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district topped the exam after scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent). He is the first student from Arts stream to top the exam in five years. Around 8.26 lakh candidates who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS Class 12 examinations this year can check their results at the official websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. The students will get their marksheets today from their respective schools. “All the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camp from 10.30 am onwards on that day and issue the same to concerned candidates on the same day,” the official release mentioned. Students can check the results at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com