Education Gallery Declared! West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th result 2019: Websites to check WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2019: The students can check the results through the official websites- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) will declare the results of Class 12 examination on Monday, May 27. This year, around 8.05 lakh students had appeared in the Uchha Madhyamik examinations that was concluded on March 13, 2019. The result will also be available via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12 Roll number and send it to 58888).