VBSPU result 2019: How to download UG/PG exam results?

VBSPU result 2019: The Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur has declared the annual UG and PG courses result for the session 2018-19 at its official website, vbpsu.ac.in.

VBSPU result 2019: The Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur has declared the annual UG and PG courses result for the session 2018-19 at its official website, vbpsu.ac.in. 

The final result of all semesters of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the varsity has been declared including BSc, BCom, BA and BPE courses for UG and MSc, MCom and MA results for PG courses.

Purvanchal University, Jaunpur renamed as Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University is an affiliating university under U.P. state university act 1973.

Visit the official website, vbspu.ac.in. Click on ‘click here to view results’. Click on the subject you appeared for. You will be redirected to a new page. Log-in using roll number. Result will appear.

