Education Gallery Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: Websites to check UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: Students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of the board – uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on Thursday, May 30, 2019. A total of 2.76 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations this year. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of the board – uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. Exams for class 10 were held from March 2, 2019 to March 25, 2019, and the exams for class 12 were held between March 1 and March 26 this year.