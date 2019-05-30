Toggle Menu Sections
Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: Websites to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/uttarakhand-board-ubse-class-10th-12th-results-2019-declared-websites-to-check-uaresults-nic-in-ubse-uk-gov-in-5753337/

Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: Websites to check

UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: Students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of the board – uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indian writer Annie Zaidi wins $100,000 global book prize
2 Redmi K20 Pro added to Android Q beta testing program days after launch
3 Main accused in Bulandshahr triple murder arrested