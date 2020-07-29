- Delhi riots murder accused was a 2008 murder convict out on bail: chargesheet
- Renu Swarup: ‘Confident that we will have a safe and effective indigenous vaccine’
- UP among three states to test 20 Lakh samples: Covid deaths near 1,500; cases 74,000
- Higher share in slums exposed to virus than in societies: Mumbai sero survey
- Horoscope Today July 29, 2020: Check astrological prediction
- Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus news from across the world
- Follow Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live Updates
- Follow Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates
Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: Websites to check resultsPublished: July 29, 2020 10:50:08 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Pfizer-BioNTech on the heels of Moderna, enters late stage clinical trials
- Rajasthan crisis: Why Gehlot — or Pilot or BJP — is not asking for a floor test
- EntertainmentKGF 2: Sanjay Dutt's look as the 'brutal' Adheera unveiled
- EntertainmentSushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti: If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will
- Trending#ChallengeAccepted sees women across the globe posting black and white photos of themselves
- TrendingWatch: Elephant helps struggling calf climb out of flooded river in Assam
- SportsLong-running Broadway hit: England regain Wisden Trophy in Manchester
- SportsSTATS: Stuart Broad reaches 500 Test wickets, shatters records
- OpinionPresident Xi’s long game
- Pfizer-BioNTech on the heels of Moderna, enters late stage clinical trials
- LifestyleShaving instead of waxing? Keep these 4 tips in mind
- Why premium brand OnePlus needs a cheaper smartphone