This year, the exam was conducted for admission to the first year of B.Tech courses, B.Arch /B.Des/ B.Pharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA on April 29 and for the postgraduate courses, the exams were held on May 5 and 6. Around 1.7 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination, of whom 1.5 lakh have qualified. There are 1.4 lakh seats in 13 courses in 597 colleges.



READ UPSEE counselling 2019 process begins, documents required