UPSC Civil Services 2023 Application process begins: Websites to register
Updated: February 1, 2023 15:39 IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today started the application process for Civil Services examinations (CSE) 2023. The last date to fill the application form is February 21. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website – upsconline.nic.in.
This year, UPSC has notified 1105 vacancies for the civil services exam. The Civil Services preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on May 28 while the main examination will commence from September 15.