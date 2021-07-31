1 / 6

UP Board Result 2021 Class 10: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the UP Board class 10 results today AT 3:30 pm. Students may check their results on the official website upresults.nic.in. Nearly 30 lakh students registered to appear for class 10 UP board exams this year.



READ UP Board Class 10th Result 2021 Updates and link