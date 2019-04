UP Board Class 12 topper Tanu said that she is happy with her result and added that her feat would inspire students from her school to work harder. She said that her teacher once predicted that she will top the exam. The UP Board results for both high school and Intermediate is out. The overall pass percentage is 80.07 per cent for class 10 and class 12 is 70.20.



