TSCHE will announce the TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 in 3 rounds, including one spot round. Candidates are allotted seats through TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 based on the preferences made while choice filling, ranks, and reservation criteria.
Candidates who qualify in the exam as per the minimum qualifying marks can participate in the TS EAMCET counselling process. The release of TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2022 will need the candidates to complete the counselling process within the specified schedule over the official website.