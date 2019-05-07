Toggle Menu Sections
TS SSC Telangana class 10th result 2019: All you need to know

TS SSC Telangana 10th result 2019: The result can also be availed via SMS facility by typing TS10Roll number and sending it to 56263.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the result for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam on May 10, 2019 (Friday) at its official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in and cgg.gov.in Step 2: Under the results section, click on SSC 2019 results Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Log-in using roll number and other details Step 5: Results will be appear
Other than the official website, many private websites including examresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, vidyavision.com, schools9.com and the indiaresults.com will also declare the SSC result.
