Education Gallery TS Intermediate Re-evaluation results 2019: Websites to check Manabadi TS Intermediate Re-evaluation Results 2019: Students can view their score at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresult.net The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) is likely to announce the result for intermediate reevaluation exam results 2019 on Monday, May 27. READ TS Telangana Intermediate re-evaluation results 2019 live updates Students can check their results at the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.READ TS Telangana Intermediate re-evaluation results 2019 live updates Over 9 lakh students appeared for the intermediate of their 1st and 2nd year examinations. READ TS Telangana Intermediate re-evaluation results 2019 live updates There are several private websites like manabadi.com where one can check scores. READ TS Telangana Intermediate re-evaluation results 2019 live updates