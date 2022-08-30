TS Inter Supplementary exam results 2022 declared: Website to download score card
August 30, 2022 12:33:04 pm
The Telangana Board, TSBIE today declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) first and second-year supplementary examination results. Students can check their results at multiple websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.com.
In keeping with tradition, the pass percentage of 2nd year results was higher than the pass percentage of inter 1st year results. The TS Inter 2nd result dropped from 100 percent pass percentage in 2021.