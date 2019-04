TS EAMCET will be conducted in two sessions on May 3, 4 and 6 (Friday, Saturday and Monday) for engineering shifts and on May 8 and May 9, 2019 (Wednesday and Thursday). The exam for both streams will be conducted in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon. The first session will begin from 10 am and the noon session will begin at 3 pm. The exam will be of three hours duration.

