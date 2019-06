A total of 79.05 per cent students cleared the examination in Arts stream successfully, while the pass percentage in Commerce touched 78.13 per cent. A total of 79.05 per cent students cleared the examination in Arts stream successfully, while the pass percentage in Commerce touched 78.13 per cent.



READ Tripura TBSE 12th results 2019 declared; pass percentage in Arts touches 79.05%, 78.13% in Commerce