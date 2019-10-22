Education Gallery List of top 10 Indian institutes: QS India Ranking 2020 The second QS India Ranking list is out and IITs have yet again dominated the country's top institutes' list. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has retained its top position and emerged as the No 1 Indian institute in the second QS India University Ranking. READ QS India Ranking 2020. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been ranked as the second best Institute by the QS Ranking index. READ QS India Ranking 2020. IIT-Delhi has climbed one ladder up and has taken the spot of IIT-Madras at the third rank, as compared to last year. READ QS India Ranking 2020. After bagging first in NIRF Ranking under HRD, the IIT-Madras is now at 4th spot in QS, one spot down from last year. READ QS India Ranking 2020. IIT-Kharagpur is the best Institute in Kolkata and at 5th rank nationally. READ QS India Ranking 2020. IIT Kanpur has attained the 6th rank in India. READ QS India Ranking 2020. University of Delhi (DU) which recently attained an Institute of Eminence (IoE) has obtained the 7th rank. READ QS India Ranking 2020. University of Hyderabad ranks 8th in the 2020 Ranking, READ QS India Ranking 2020. IIT-Roorkee - the first engineering college of India has been ranked at 9th position. READ QS India Ranking 2020. Making it in the 10th spot, IIT-Guwahati is only institute from North-East in the list. READ QS India Ranking 2020.