List of top 10 Indian institutes: QS India Ranking 2020

The second QS India Ranking list is out and IITs have yet again dominated the country's top institutes' list.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has retained its top position and emerged as the No 1 Indian institute in the second QS India University Ranking.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been ranked as the second best Institute by the QS Ranking index.

IIT-Delhi has climbed one ladder up and has taken the spot of IIT-Madras at the third rank, as compared to last year.

After bagging first in NIRF Ranking under HRD, the IIT-Madras is now at 4th spot in QS, one spot down from last year.

University of Delhi (DU) which recently attained an Institute of Eminence (IoE) has obtained the 7th rank.

IIT-Roorkee - the first engineering college of India has been ranked at 9th position.

Making it in the 10th spot, IIT-Guwahati is only institute from North-East in the list.

