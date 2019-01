TNDTE Diploma October Result 2018: How to download Step 1: Visit the TNDTE website mentioned above. Step 2: On the homepage, the link to check the result is mentioned – 112.133.214.75/result_oct2018/. Click on it. Step 3: Enter the registration number and click on the relevant scheme and click on ‘Go’. Step 4: The result will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.

READ TNDTE Diploma result link