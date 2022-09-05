10 / 12

TN Sridhar, a teacher at Zila Parishad High School, Yenmangandla village in Telangana has established a low-cost concept lab in the school and organised experiments online for the students throughout the pandemic. He has also set up a "Kalam Dreamforce Academy" in his house, which is a space for children to come after school hours or on vacations to do all kinds of experiments. (Express Photo by Sukrita Baruah)