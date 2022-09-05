Teachers’ Day 2022: Educators, students celebrate; PM Modi congratulates teachers
Updated: September 5, 2022 8:39:38 pm
September 5 is annually celebrated as Teachers’ Day. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna-recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born in 1888. (Image: PTI)
Dr Radhakrishnan believed “teachers should be the best minds in the country.” When he became the president, people urged him to celebrate his birthday, to which he said, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.” (Image: PTI)
Students celebrating Teachers' Day dressed up as teachers. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Today, India is celebrating its 50th National Teachers’ Day. The day is dedicated to teachers for shaping their students' minds (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Award to Teachers to 46 educators today. (Express Photo by Sukrita Baruah)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that over 14,500 schools will be developed and upgraded across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. He also interacted with the awardees. (Image: @narendramodi)
A state level active career counsellor, she has been involved in programmes such as awareness about child rights, child marriage, dowry, menstrual hygiene, creating pollution-free environment, waste management etc. (Express photo by Sukrita Baruah)
Gamchi Timre R Marak noticed the challenges faced by the children in the mining area. She started her own school and took to counselling, introducing innovative teaching programmes so that these children could be drawn out of the rampant alcoholism, domestic violence and early marriages. (Express Photo by Sukrita Baruah)
Mimi Yhoshii transformed her school campus by building extra classrooms, beautifying the campus, school meal programme, develop a kitchen garden. Nearly 80% of her students are domestic helpers.
(Express Photo by Sukrita Baruah)
TN Sridhar, a teacher at Zila Parishad High School, Yenmangandla village in Telangana has established a low-cost concept lab in the school and organised experiments online for the students throughout the pandemic. He has also set up a "Kalam Dreamforce Academy" in his house, which is a space for children to come after school hours or on vacations to do all kinds of experiments. (Express Photo by Sukrita Baruah)
Khursheed Ahmad is a science teacher who is popularising Science by impactful teaching is the heart of Ahmad’s teaching philosophy. Simple innovations in pedagogy such as using the elements of the periodic table as roll numbers of students to make it easy for them to remember are simple but proved to be effective.
Buddhadev Datta, a primary school teacher at Joypur Primary School in West Bengal is an exemplary innovator in school education. Notwithstanding the rural setting of his school, he went on to innovate pedagogical methods that get the students interested and involved. (Express Photo by Sukrita Baruah)