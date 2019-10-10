Education Gallery TALLENTEX Admit Card 2020 released: How to download at tallentex.com TALLENTEX Admit Card 2020: The applicants can download the admit card from the official website at tallentex.com. The exam will be held on October 13. ALLEN Career Institute has released the TALLENTEX admit card 2020. This talent encouragement examination is held by the coaching institute where the winners get scholarships. The applicants can download the admit card from the official website at tallentex.com. The exam will be held on October 13. To download the admit card, students need to go visit the official website and click on admit card link. Then in the login section, enter tallentex form number followed by either name or mobile number or date of birth The winners will get up to 90 per cent scholarship for ALLEN classroom course