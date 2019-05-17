Education Gallery Declared! BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th result 2019: Websites to check results BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th result 2019: Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website bseh.org.in at 3 pm After declaring the class 12 results on May 15, the Haryana board of School Education (BSEH) has declared the results of class 10 examination on Friday, May 17, 2019. READ Haryana Board class 10 result Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website bseh.org.in at 3 pm. READ Haryana Board class 10 result Visit the official website- bseh.org.in. Click on the 'download result link'. Enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference. READ Haryana Board class 10 result The result can also be checked through cell phones. In order to check, students should SMS – RESULTHB10ROLLNUMBER – to 56263.The result can also be checked on mobile app developed by the Board which could be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching “Education Board Bhiwani Haryana. READ Haryana Board class 10 result