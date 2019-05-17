Toggle Menu Sections
Declared! BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th result 2019: Websites to check resultshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/seh-haryana-board-class-10th-result-2019-declared-bseh-org-in-indiaresults-5731777/

Declared! BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th result 2019: Websites to check results

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th result 2019: Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website bseh.org.in at 3 pm

hbse, hbse 10th result 2019, hbse 10th result 2019, bseh, bseh 10th result 2019, haryana board 10th result 2019, haryana board result 2019, bseh.org.in, hbse.nic.in, haryana board result

After declaring the class 12 results on May 15, the Haryana board of School Education (BSEH) has declared the results of class 10 examination on Friday, May 17, 2019.
READ Haryana Board class 10 result

hbse, hbse 10th result 2019, hbse 10th result 2019, bseh, bseh 10th result 2019, haryana board 10th result 2019, haryana board result 2019, bseh.org.in, hbse.nic.in, haryana board result

Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website bseh.org.in at 3 pm.
READ Haryana Board class 10 result

hbse, hbse 10th result 2019, hbse 10th result 2019, bseh, bseh 10th result 2019, haryana board 10th result 2019, haryana board result 2019, bseh.org.in, hbse.nic.in, haryana board result

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in. Click on the 'download result link'. Enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
READ Haryana Board class 10 result

hbse, hbse 10th result 2019, hbse 10th result 2019, bseh, bseh 10th result 2019, haryana board 10th result 2019, haryana board result 2019, bseh.org.in, hbse.nic.in, haryana board result

The result can also be checked through cell phones. In order to check, students should SMS – RESULTHB10ROLLNUMBER – to 56263.The result can also be checked on mobile app developed by the Board which could be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching “Education Board Bhiwani Haryana.
READ Haryana Board class 10 result

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Motorola One Vision might be launched as the Motorola P50 in China in June
2 The Hustle movie review: This Anne Hathaway film offers a few mild chuckles
3 Sonam Kapoor effortlessly pulls of this Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit