A total of 5,09,563 candidates had registered for +2 admissions out of which 4,78,976 applied online and 4,74,277 paid the application fee. All these students are seeking admissions at 2,064 HSS in the state. Once the merit list is released, intimation letter will be issued to candidates containing the admission dates and time slots.



