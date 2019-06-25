Education Gallery RSOS 10th result declared: Websites to check RSOS 10th result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School conducts the class 10 and class 12 examinations twice a year. This is the result for class 10 exams conducted inMarch-May. The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) declared the results of class 10 or matric examinations. READ Rajasthan RSOS 10th Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES The results are available at the official websites, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, education.rajasthan.gov.in and indiaresult.com. READ Rajasthan RSOS 10th Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES Step 1: Visit the official, private websites Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’ Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number Step 4: Results will appear on the screen. READ Rajasthan RSOS 10th Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES The RSOS had earlier declared RSOS class 12 result. The overall pass percentage stood at 34.85 per cent. READ Rajasthan RSOS 10th Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES