On January 7, 2019 the paper-I for admission to B.Arch courses will be held and paper-II for admission to B.E or B.Tech courses will be conducted on April 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019. The three-hour exam will be conducted online in two shifts, morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.



READ JEE Main admit card released