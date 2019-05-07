Released! How to download ICAI CA admit card

Toggle Menu Sections
The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the Chartered Accountancy exams for the foundation, intermediate and final levels. Those who have applied for the exams can download their admit card or hall ticket from the official website — icai.org, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.

Visit the official website, icai.org. On the homepage, click on the link ‘CA exam admit card May 2019’. You will be redirected to a new page. Log-in using the registration number. Admit card will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The foundation course exam will be conducted on June 4, 7, 9, and 11, 2019. Intermediate (IPC) course exam will be conducted in two groups. IPC group 1 on May 29, 30 and June 1 and 3, 2019. IPC group II exam will be conducted on June 6, 8 and 10, 2019. Intermediate course exam group I will be conducted on May 28, 30 and June 1 and 3 and group 2 will be held on June 6, 8, 10 and 12, 2019.

READ

