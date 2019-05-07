Released! How to download ICAI CA admit card

The foundation course exam will be conducted on June 4, 7, 9, and 11, 2019. Intermediate (IPC) course exam will be conducted in two groups. IPC group 1 on May 29, 30 and June 1 and 3, 2019. IPC group II exam will be conducted on June 6, 8 and 10, 2019. Intermediate course exam group I will be conducted on May 28, 30 and June 1 and 3 and group 2 will be held on June 6, 8, 10 and 12, 2019.



