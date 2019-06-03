Education Gallery RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019: Websites to check The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the result of class 10 board exams on Monday, June 3, 2019 on the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the results of class 10 board exams on June 3, 2019. READ/Full coverage RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today at 4 pm Go to the official website for the RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in). Click on the notification for ‘Result 2019’ flashing on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new tab. Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided. Download the results and take a print out for further reference. READ/Full coverage RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today at 4 pm Over 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10 exams this year, which were conducted from March 14 to March 27. READ/Full coverage RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today at 4 pm The results of Class 10 examination will be released at the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. READ/Full coverage RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today at 4 pm To check the result via SMS, type RESULTRAJ10roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert. READ/Full coverage RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today at 4 pm