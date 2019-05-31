Education Gallery Rajasthan RSOS class 12th results 2019: Websites to check Rajasthan RSOS class 12th results 2019: Students can check their results on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The result for class 10 is expected to release by next week Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has declared the results for class 12 on Thursday, May 30. READ/Full coverage Rajasthan RSOS class 12 results declared at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, how to check via websites Students can check their results on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. READ/Full coverage Rajasthan RSOS class 12 results declared at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, how to check via websites The overall pass percentage stood at 34.85 per cent, an increase of 1.17 per cent from last year’s pass percentage. READ/Full coverage Rajasthan RSOS class 12 results declared at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, how to check via websites Over 20 lakh students appeared for the open school examinations, which were held from March 29 to April 26 this year. READ/Full coverage Rajasthan RSOS class 12 results declared at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, how to check via websites