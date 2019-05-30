Education Gallery Rajasthan PTET results 2019 declared: Websites to check Rajasthan PTET results 2019: Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org. Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan) has declared the result of PTET examination on Thursday, May 30. READ/Full coverage Rajasthan PTET results 2019 declared, how to check via websites The PTET 2019 was conducted on May 12, 2019. To be considered pass, candidates need to secure at least 50 per cent marks in the exam. For those belonging to reserved category candidates from Rajasthan will have to secure 45 per cent marks to be eligible.. READ/Full coverage Rajasthan PTET results 2019 declared, how to check via websites The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org. READ/Full coverage Rajasthan PTET results 2019 declared, how to check via websites Visit the official website, ptet2019.org. On the homepage, click on the link ‘download PTET result’. You will be redirected to a new page. Log-in using the registration number. The PTET result will appear, download and if needed, take a print out. READ/Full coverage Rajasthan PTET results 2019 declared, how to check via websites READ/Full coverage Rajasthan PTET results 2019 declared, how to check via websites