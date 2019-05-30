Toggle Menu Sections
Rajasthan PTET results 2019 declared: Websites to check

Rajasthan PTET results 2019: Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org.

The PTET 2019 was conducted on May 12, 2019. To be considered pass, candidates need to secure at least 50 per cent marks in the exam. For those belonging to reserved category candidates from Rajasthan will have to secure 45 per cent marks to be eligible..

