Rajasthan PTET counselling results 2019 declared, webistes to check

The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan has published the first counselling list for admission to BEd courses at its official website ptet2019.org

The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan has published the first counselling list for admission to BEd courses at its official website ptet2019.org.

Those who have cleared graduation and PTET exam will be enrolled in a two-year BED while those who have cleared class 12 will be eligible for admission to two year BEd programmes. Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh had announced the PTET result on May 30.

Students can check the result through the website- ptet2019.org. On the homepage, click on the link. You will be redirected to a new page. Log-in using credentials. List will appear, download it and take a print out for further reference.

All those candidates whose name is listed or have cleared the exam need to pay the admission fee of Rs 22,000. The fee window will be open from July 23 to 29, 2019. Candidates will also have to appear for document verification till July 30, 2019.

