Education Gallery Rajasthan BSTC result 2019: Websites to check Pre D.El.Ed result Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course or Pre-D.El.Ed result is available at bstc2019.org. Know how to check the result via mobile Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination or Pre D.El.Ed result was released on July 3. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the websites —bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. READ BSTC result link active, check now To view the BSTC result, candidates have to visit the official website and click on BSTC result link. A new page will open. Enter your login details and view result. READ BSTC result link active, check now To pass the exam, candidates need to get at least 50 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks to qualify the exam are 45 per cent. READ BSTC result link active, check now Based on the BSTC exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process which is expected to be held in the second week of July. READ BSTC result link active, check now