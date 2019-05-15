Education Gallery Rajasthan Board BSER 12th Result 2019 Science, Commerce: Websites to check BSER, Rajasthan Board class 12 result for Science, Commerce streams declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results will be available on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in READ BSER Rajasthan Board class 12 result 2019 To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. READ BSER Rajasthan Board class 12 result 2019 This year, around 20 lakh students appeared in the board examinations that was started in March. READ BSER Rajasthan Board class 12 result 2019 As many as nine lakh students appeared in Class 12 examination. But result of only commerce and science stream has been declared, to manage the traffic on the websites. READ BSER Rajasthan Board class 12 result 2019