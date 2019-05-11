Toggle Menu Sections
Declared! Punjab PSEB Class 12th results 2019: Websites, app, mobile to check

PSEB Class 12th results 2019: The results of Class 12 examination for every streams Science, Commerce, and Arts will be declared on Saturday. The results will be declared through a press conference at 11:30 am

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the results of Class 12 examinations on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- pseb.ac.in after 6 pm. (Screengrab from official website)

The results of Class 12 examination for every streams Science, Commerce, and Arts will be declared on Saturday, May 11. The results will be declared through a press conference at 11:30 am. The Punjab Board has also roped in the website indiaresults.com and the results will also be available on the same.

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams, out of which 3.5 lakh had appeared for Class 12 examinations. To clear the exam, candidates need at least 35 per cent marks in the subject.

This year, 85.56 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination, the result of which was declared on May 8, 2019. A total of 2,71,554 cleared the examination successfully. Neha Verma of Teja Singh Sutantar senior secondary school, Ludhiana topped the examination with 99.54 per cent marks. (Representational Image)

Steps to check your PSEB Class 12 board results:1. Visit the official website at www.pseb.ac.in2. On the official website, students need to enter their exam registration details.3. Once the details are submitted, the scorecard will appear on the screen.4. The scorecard can be downloaded from the website for future purposes. (Representational Image)

