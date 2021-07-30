1 / 6

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 12 result for the academic year 2020-2021 today at 2:30 pm. Students of class 12 can check their results on the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in.



