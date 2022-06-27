Must Read
- Limited period offer/ Get The Indian Express digital premium now with ad-lite
- Bypolls 2022: BJP continues winning streak; setback for SP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
- With AAP from its inception, Durgesh Pathak now an MLA: 'Will serve Rajinder Nagar with commitment'
- Explained: 5 reasons why Simranjit Singh Mann defeated AAP in Sangrur, CM Bhagwant Mann’s bastion
- YouTube removes Sidhu Moosewala’s new song SYL
- Among first to take up cause of Gujarat riot victims, Teesta is fighting many cases
- Cong blames BJP for attack on party's Agartala office, demands probe
- Smriti Irani writes: On women's rights, West takes a backward step, and India shows the way
- Madhya Pradesh end long wait to win Ranji Trophy; beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th Result 2022: Websites to check resultUpdated: June 27, 2022 12:14:37 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 100 days after Punjab sweep, a reality check for AAP in CM’s bastion
- Congress-ruled Rajasthan gets biggest investment pledges from Adani, Ambani: Rs 1.68 lakh crore
- EntertainmentAlia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy, shares photo from the hospital: 'Baby coming soon'
- EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan, Shehnaaz Gill set the stage on fire at Umang 2022: 'Thank you, if you don't like my performance...'. Watch
- TrendingHere’s 'the oldest & the only elephant to be living beyond 100 years'
- TrendingBengaluru IKEA store trends on Twitter after pictures of queues go viral
- Viswanathan Anand at Idea Exchange: 'We are no longer chess players from mythology; someone bespectacled who is slightly old'
- SportsEoin Morgan, the Irishman who changed England’s ODI cricket, likely to retire
- OpinionBacksliding in America: Overturning of Roe v Wade outlines democratic challenge
- Five reasons why Simranjit Singh Mann defeated AAP in CM's bastion Sangrur
- LifestyleHarnaaz Sandhu looks lovely in 'ao dai'; know all about the traditional Vietnamese dress
- TechnologyPoco F4 5G review: A dependable mid-range option