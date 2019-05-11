Education Gallery Selfie to bhangra dance, Punjab Board 12th toppers celebrate success PSEB Class 12 results 2019: This year too, girls outshone boys as the pass percentage for female students was recorded at 90.86 and pass percentage for boys stood at 82.83 per cent Saravjot Singh from Shalimar Model Senior School secured the first position in The Punjab School Education Board 12th exams. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) READLudhiana boy Sarvjot Singh tops with 98.89%, shares success strategy Punjab Board 12th topper Saravjot Singh with his father Heera Singh as both of them enjoy their big moment. PSEB declared Class 12 results today at 11:30 am via press conference in Mohali. Students can check their results at pseb.ac.in. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) READLudhiana boy Sarvjot Singh tops with 98.89%, shares success strategy Punjab Board 12th topper Saravjot Singh's school teachers click a selfie with the top ranker. The pass percentage was recorded at 86.41 per cent, as boys stood at 82.33 per cent. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)READLudhiana boy Sarvjot Singh tops with 98.89%, shares success strategy Punjab state 3rd rank holder Muskan with her parents at R.S.Model Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana scored 443 marks out of 450 which made it to 98.44 per cent. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)READLudhiana boy Sarvjot Singh tops with 98.89%, shares success strategy Lovleen Verma of R.S.Model Senior Secondary School with her family in Ludhiana bagged the second spot in the PSEB Class 12 board exams scoring 444/450 marks which rounded it off to 98.67 per cent. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)READLudhiana boy Sarvjot Singh tops with 98.89%, shares success strategy Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) class 12 Sports category topper Ravjeet Kaur from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana scored a cent per cent. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)READLudhiana boy Sarvjot Singh tops with 98.89%, shares success strategy