PSEB Class 12 results 2019: This year too, girls outshone boys as the pass percentage for female students was recorded at 90.86 and pass percentage for boys stood at 82.83 per cent

Selfie to bhangra dance, Punjab Board 12th toppers celebrate success

Punjab Board 12th topper Saravjot Singh with his father Heera Singh as both of them enjoy their big moment. PSEB declared Class 12 results today at 11:30 am via press conference in Mohali. Students can check their results at pseb.ac.in. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

