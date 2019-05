PSEB 10th Result 2019: Last year (in 2018) the pass percentage of students in Punjab Board PSEB matric or class 10 result increased from 57.50 per cent in 2017 to 59.47 per cent and the same is expected to go higher this year too. Pass percentage refers to the percentage of students who have passed the exam.



