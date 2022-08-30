OU Degree Results 2022: Osmania University declares BBA, BCom even semester results; website to download score card
Updated: August 30, 2022 1:47:49 pm
Updated : August 30, 2022 1:47:49 pm
1 / 6
OU Degree Results 2022: The Osmania University has declared the results of various undergraduate (UG) examinations. The results of BCom and BBA are available at the website- osmania.ac.in or ouexams.in.
To check their result, candidates will have to first visit the official website, osmania.ac.in, and then click on the link ‘examination results’ under ‘useful links’ on the right panel on the home page.