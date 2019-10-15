Education Gallery NTA UGC NET December 2019, CSIR NET applications closing today The National Testing Agency will conduct the UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET examination on December 15. The last date for registration will close today The applications for the UGC NET December 2019 and CSIR NET exam are closing today at nta.ac.in. The applications were to close on October 9 but were postponed later. READ UGC NET December 2019 application form. The window to make correction in particulars in the online application form will open from October 18 and will remain open till October 25, as per the official notification. READ UGC NET December 2019 application form. Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in Step 2: On the Click on the link ‘UGC NET 2019 December registration’ Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Fill in personal details and register Step 5: Log-in using the newly created registration number Step 6: Fill form, upload images and download Step 7: Make the payment READ UGC NET December 2019 application form. National Testing Agency (NTA) has established a Query Redressal System (QRS), an online web-enabled system which primarily aims to enable submission of queries/grievances by the Registered Candidate(s) of UGC-NET December 2019 Examination with (24x7). READ UGC NET December 2019 application form.