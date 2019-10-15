NTA UGC NET December 2019, CSIR NET applications closing today

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in Step 2: On the Click on the link ‘UGC NET 2019 December registration’ Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Fill in personal details and register Step 5: Log-in using the newly created registration number Step 6: Fill form, upload images and download Step 7: Make the payment



