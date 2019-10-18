Education Gallery NTA NEET 2020: Latest updates on medical admission test NEET will be conducted on Sunday, May 3, 2020. It is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology The registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 will begin from December 2. NTA will conduct the exam on May 3.READ Come 2021, NEET likely to be conducted twice a year Recently, the Ministry of Health announced that admission to MBBS courses in medical colleges across the country including JIPMER and all the AIIMS will be through the common national entrance test NEET. READ Come 2021, NEET likely to be conducted twice a year From 2021, the NTA is likely to conduct the NEET twice in a calendar year. READ Come 2021, NEET likely to be conducted twice a year The student community is also urging that the government to give at least two chances an year just like JEE Main. READ Come 2021, NEET likely to be conducted twice a year The schedule for 2020 will not change and there will be separate tests for JIPMER and AIIMS. READ Come 2021, NEET likely to be conducted twice a year