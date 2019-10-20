Education Gallery NTA JEE Main 2020: Online correction window closes today, check direct link NTA JEE Main 2020: The candidates can make changes through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till October 20, 2019 NTA JEE Main 2020: The online correction window to make changes in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) application process will end soon. The candidates who have made mistakes at the time of filling the application form can make changes respective changes. READ NTA JEE Main 2020: How to make changes in the application process NTA JEE Main 2020: The online correction window to make changes in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) application process will end soon. The candidates who have made mistakes at the time of filling the application form can make changes respective changes. READ NTA JEE Main 2020: How to make changes in the application process The candidates need to apply for correction process by paying additional application fee. “The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, (if any), latest by 20/10/2019. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances." READ NTA JEE Main 2020: How to make changes in the application process A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the boards is required to be eligible for JEE Main. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent. READ NTA JEE Main 2020: How to make changes in the application process