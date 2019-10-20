Toggle Menu Sections
NTA JEE Main 2020: Online correction window closes today, check direct linkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/nta-jee-main-2020-online-correction-window-closes-today-check-direct-link-jeemain-nta-nic-in-6077999/

NTA JEE Main 2020: Online correction window closes today, check direct link

NTA JEE Main 2020: The candidates can make changes through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till October 20, 2019

jeemain.nta.nic.in application form, jee main application form, jeemain.nic.in, nta jee, what is jee exam date, JEE Main 2020 registration, JEE Main 2020 application form, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in, national testing agency, JEE Main january 2020, NTA JEE Main

NTA JEE Main 2020: The online correction window to make changes in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) application process will end soon. The candidates who have made mistakes at the time of filling the application form can make changes respective changes.

READ NTA JEE Main 2020: How to make changes in the application process

jeemain.nta.nic.in application form, jee main application form, jeemain.nic.in, nta jee, what is jee exam date, JEE Main 2020 registration, JEE Main 2020 application form, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in, national testing agency, JEE Main january 2020, NTA JEE Main

NTA JEE Main 2020: The online correction window to make changes in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) application process will end soon. The candidates who have made mistakes at the time of filling the application form can make changes respective changes.

READ NTA JEE Main 2020: How to make changes in the application process

jeemain.nta.nic.in application form, jee main application form, jeemain.nic.in, nta jee, what is jee exam date, JEE Main 2020 registration, JEE Main 2020 application form, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in, national testing agency, JEE Main january 2020, NTA JEE Main

The candidates need to apply for correction process by paying additional application fee. “The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, (if any), latest by 20/10/2019. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances."

READ NTA JEE Main 2020: How to make changes in the application process

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android