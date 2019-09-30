Toggle Menu Sections
NTA JEE Main 2020 application: 5 important points to know before applyinghttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/nta-jee-main-2020-application-process-five-important-points-to-know-jeemain-nic-in-nta-ac-in-6041317/

NTA JEE Main 2020 application: 5 important points to know before applying

NTA JEE Main 2020 application process: The online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be closed on Monday, September 30, 2019. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites, nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in

jee, jee main 2020, jee main january 2020, jee main exam date, jee main 2020 exam date, jee main paper 1 syllabus, jee main 2020 paper 1 syllabus, jee main 2020 exam, nta jee main, nta jee main 2020, nta jee main 2020 exam date, nta jee main last date, jee main registration last date, nta jee main exam date, jeemain.nic.in, education news, indian express, indian express news

NTA JEE Main 2020 application process: The online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be closed on Monday, September 30, 2019. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites, nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in.

READ NTA JEE Main 2020: Last date to apply today

jee, jee main 2020, jee main january 2020, jee main exam date, jee main 2020 exam date, jee main paper 1 syllabus, jee main 2020 paper 1 syllabus, jee main 2020 exam, nta jee main, nta jee main 2020, nta jee main 2020 exam date, nta jee main last date, jee main registration last date, nta jee main exam date, jeemain.nic.in, education news, indian express, indian express news

Those who do not wish to appear for the exams now can appear in the second attempt. The second examination will be held from April 3 to 9, 2020. For the second exam to be conducted this year the registrations will be held from February 7 to March 7 and exam from April 3 to 9.

READ NTA JEE Main 2020: Last date to apply today

jee, jee main 2020, jee main january 2020, jee main exam date, jee main 2020 exam date, jee main paper 1 syllabus, jee main 2020 paper 1 syllabus, jee main 2020 exam, nta jee main, nta jee main 2020, nta jee main 2020 exam date, nta jee main last date, jee main registration last date, nta jee main exam date, jeemain.nic.in, education news, indian express, indian express news

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the boards is required to be eligible for JEE Main. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

READ NTA JEE Main 2020: Last date to apply today

jee, jee main 2020, jee main january 2020, jee main exam date, jee main 2020 exam date, jee main paper 1 syllabus, jee main 2020 paper 1 syllabus, jee main 2020 exam, nta jee main, nta jee main 2020, nta jee main 2020 exam date, nta jee main last date, jee main registration last date, nta jee main exam date, jeemain.nic.in, education news, indian express, indian express news

The documents required to apply for the registration process are- Copy of passport-sized photograph with date and signature, Scanned copy of signature to upload, Date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate, Class 10 and class 12 mark sheet, EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable, Education qualification certificates.

READ NTA JEE Main 2020: Last date to apply today

jee, jee main 2020, jee main january 2020, jee main exam date, jee main 2020 exam date, jee main paper 1 syllabus, jee main 2020 paper 1 syllabus, jee main 2020 exam, nta jee main, nta jee main 2020, nta jee main 2020 exam date, nta jee main last date, jee main registration last date, nta jee main exam date, jeemain.nic.in, education news, indian express, indian express news

From this year foreign nationals are also expected to appear for the JEE Main. Last year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 9,35,741 students appeared for the entrance test in April session, according to the official data provided by the NTA.

READ NTA JEE Main 2020: Last date to apply today

jee, jee main 2020, jee main january 2020, jee main exam date, jee main 2020 exam date, jee main paper 1 syllabus, jee main 2020 paper 1 syllabus, jee main 2020 exam, nta jee main, nta jee main 2020, nta jee main 2020 exam date, nta jee main last date, jee main registration last date, nta jee main exam date, jeemain.nic.in, education news, indian express, indian express news

Clearing the JEE mains and JEE Advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) at IIT, NITs, and IIITs across India.

READ NTA JEE Main 2020: Last date to apply today

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android