NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card 2109: The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance examinations (AIEEA) (UG), ICAR- AIEEA (PG) and ICAR- AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) examinations. The admit card is now available at the official website, ntaicar.nic.in.



