Education Gallery NIELIT CCC admit card 2019 released: How to download The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIEIT) released the admit card or hall ticket for the October 2019 exams. The exams are scheduled to be held from October 12 to 18. The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIEIT) released the admit card or hall ticket for the October 2019 exams Students can download their admit card from the official websites, student.nielit.gov.in and nielit.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to be held from October 12 to 18. To download the NIELT admit card 2019, studnets need to follow these steps Step 1: Visit the official website, nielit.gov.in Step 2: Click on admit card, under 'students zone' in the main tab Step 3: Click on CCC Step 4: Log-in using credentials Step 5: Admit card will appear, download